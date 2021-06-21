CCTV footage shows the moment a shocking gun battle breaks out between two groups on a New York street.

The video, released by police on Sunday, shows three people walking down a street in the Bronx when they suddenly duck behind parked cars and open fire. It appears they are being shot at by another group. They wildly fire their weapons before running off.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects seen on the video.

New York is experiencing the worst gun violence it has seen in nearly a decade.