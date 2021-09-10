A moped gunman opened fire on a 21-year-old victim on a north west London street, CCTV released by the police shows.

The 21-year-old was left with life-changing injuries after sustaining gunshot injuries to his back, hand and hip.

CCTV footage captures the gunman parking metres away from the victim and his friend on the Harlesden road on August 24.

After turning his lights off. the attacker pulls out a firearm without warning and fires at the pair.

The victim dives behind a car to take cover after being hit while his friend scrambles desperately to run away.