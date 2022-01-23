Guy Ritchie's London pub Lore of the Land bursts into flames in aerial footage

Aerial footage shows a blaze breaking out at Guy Ritchie's London pub for the second time in six months.

Firefighters were called to the Lore of the Land on Sunday as flames engulfed a balcony at the back of the boozer.

Luckily for the Lock Stock film director, firefighters managed to contain it to the balcony.

The crews were called to the pub in Conway Street in Fitzrovia at around 11.20am and put the fire out within approximately 40 minutes.

But witnesses say the back of the pub still appeared to be considerably damaged.

