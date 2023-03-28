A man who collided with Gwyneth Paltrow on a ski slope says he is “living another life” following the 2016 incident, which left him with severe injuries.

Terry Sanderson said he had been told he should not ski again following the crash, which had caused the breakdown of his mental health and relationships.

He alleges Ms Paltrow fell on top of him, leaving him with several broken ribs and a severe concussion after the collision seven years ago.

