A 19-year-old California man has been arrested after he allegedly hacked into the social media accounts of at least 17 teenage girls and used their photos to blackmail them for money.

Liam Burgmann possessed more than 100 passwords and usernames for the purpose of accessing people’s accounts and stealing photos, according to court documents. Investigators said they also discovered he had amassed over 130 videos of child pornography including of children as young as 3 years old.

Berkeley High School officials notified police in May that several female students had had their social media accounts hacked. Burgmann was arrested on 23 August.