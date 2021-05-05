Shoppers and staff were forced to find cover when a powerful storm saw hail break through the roof of a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

People hid under clothing racks, as hail the size of baseballs, broke through the skylights and bombarded the shop floor of the store in the city of Norman.

It was part of a system of three hail storms that ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving up to $1bn worth of damage.

Across the two states, there were nearly three dozen reports of hail measuring two inches or greater, and seventeen of baseball size or larger.