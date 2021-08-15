Haiti earthquake: Buildings reduced to rubble after 7.2 magnitude shock

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Haiti on the morning of Saturday (14 August) and was felt all across the Caribbean . Authorities report that at least 227 people have been killed and hundreds more are reported as wounded or missing.

The above video shows people walking around and looking at the devastation that the quake has caused, with many buildings having their roofs collapsed in entirely. The Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, has declared a state of emergency in the country.