Haiti earthquake: At least 300 killed in 7.2-magnitude shock

Officials in Haiti have worked overnight to pick through collapsed buildings as the search for survivors trapped in rubble begins following a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 300 people.

The quake destroyed hundreds of homes and injured more than 1,800 people on Saturday (14 August) in the Caribbean country that is still recovering from another major shock 11 years ago.

In the above video, you can see the devastation caused to local homes and businesses, with many having entirely collapsed following the tremor.