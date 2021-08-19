Large-scale aid has yet to reach remote areas in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake with victims saying they 'don't have anything'.

The deadly earthquake was followed by a tropical storm that wiped out many of the sources of food and income that many depend on for survival in Haiti, a country already struggling with COVID-19, gang violence, and the assassination of its president.

Farmer Elize Civil, 30, from the village of Fleurant said “We don’t have anything. Even the animals are gone. They were killed by the rockslides”.