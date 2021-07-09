The president of Haiti Jovenel Moise was killed in an attack at his home before dawn on Wednesday.

Unverified footage shown in this CBC News report appears to show the chaos unfolding in the street, while in a second video, someone can be heard claiming an operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration is underway. Gunmen killed the president and seriously injured his wife.

The interim prime minister, Dr Claude Joseph, has called for calm and vowed to find those responsible for the “barbaric act.”

The assassination has plunged the already unstable Caribbean country into further disarray.