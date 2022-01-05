Haiti prime minister pulled away from gunfire during apparent assassination attempt

Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry was forced to flee from gunfire as his security forces engaged in a shootout with an armed group during an apparent assassination attempt.

Dramatic footage shows Henry and his team ducking gunfire and seeking shelter as they left a church in the city of Gonaives.

One person died and two were injured in the shootout, which happened after a gang warned the leader not to set foot in the city.

The prime minister’s office has since confirmed that “bandits and terrorists” made an “intolerable” attempt on Henry’s life.

