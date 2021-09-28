Hundreds of Haitian migrants trek through Colombia's Darien Gap jungle, crossing rivers and swampy roads to reach Panama during a pilgrimage towards their dream of a better life in the United States.

Six countries still separate them from the United States.

So far this year, an estimated 60,000 people have crossed the Colombia-Panama border - a key crossing for migrants fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries in search of a better life up north.

Under an agreement between the governments of Panama and Colombia, no more than 650 migrants are allowed to cross the border every day, contributing to the bottleneck.