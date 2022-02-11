Hundreds of thousands of people will be embarking on a half-term getaway later this month after the UK scrapped coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers.

Turkey, Egypt and Portugal are amongst the most popular short-haul destinations, while Florida, Dubai, Mexico and the Caribbean have all sold well for long-haul holidays.

Stanstead Airport alone is expecting around 200,000 passengers to depart between 11-18 February, over the half-term holidays.

The UK's rules for arriving travellers were eased from 4am on Friday morning.

Sign up to our newsletters here.