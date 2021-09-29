The Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said children can safely trick-or-treat on Halloween this year so long as they do so outdoors.

Rochelle Walensky said: “I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups, and I hope that we can do that this year”.

According to data from the CDC, 64.6% of people in the US over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against covid, having completed their vaccine series.