Seoul Halloween parade: Densely packed crowd gathers moments before deadly stampede

A video shows a densely packed crowd in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.

More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.

The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.

