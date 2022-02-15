Watch live as Halyna Hutchins’ lawyers discuss Alec Baldwin Rust shooting

Lawyers representing the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on a film set, are speaking to the media about the status of their wrongful death lawsuit.

Ms Hutchins died in October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a revolver that was being used as a prop in the production of Rust.

The actor has since said he was unaware that the gun was filled with live rounds.

A number of other Rust crew members have also filed lawsuits following the death of Ms Hutchins.

