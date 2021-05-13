A video from the Palestinian militant group Hamas has surfaced online, purportedly showing rockets being fired on Israel. The escalation is the latest development amid ongoing violence which has caused multiple fatalities and left many injured. It comes after worshippers who gathered at the al-Aqsa mosque, a holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, were met with a heavy police presence last week. According to the Israeli military, militants have fired some 1,600 rockets towards Israel from Gaza in the last few days.