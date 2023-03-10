Jump to content

Oliver Browning | 1678438951

Hamburg: Multiple dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Germany

Several people were killed and wounded in a shooting incident inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening (9 March), police said.

“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesperson Holger Vehren said of the shooting in the Gross Borstel district of Germany’s second-biggest city.

He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded and police did not confirm German media reports, which named no sources, of six or seven dead.

