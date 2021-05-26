Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for at least “15-20 things”, Dominic Cummings has told a committee of MPs on Wednesday.

Answering MPs’ questions at a joint inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic thus far, the former No 10 adviser said officials in the Department of Health “were terribly let down by senior leadership”.

On Hancock, Cummings said: “I think the secretary of state for health should have been fired for at least 15-20 things, including lying”.