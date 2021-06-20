The ultra conservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s recent election by a landslide and will become Iran’s next president. Accused by some of crimes against humanity, the hardline cleric and former top judge was allegedly part of a commitee that ordered mass executions of political prisoners in Iran in the 1980s. Mr Raisi has repeatedly denied any involvment in the executions. In a previous bid to become president he lost by eight million votes. On this occasion his closest opponent received 14 million fewer votes than Mr Raisi.