A strip of shops in New York’s Harlem district are currently engulfed in flames with dozens of fire engines battling the blaze.

The fire is reported to have originated at Stars Candy and Cellular Phones at 3am today, but has quickly spread to other nearby shops.

Shocking drone footage filmed by Sheneca Vieira, 29, shows the shops burning at a fast pace, with smoke pouring from the top of each building.

So far there have been no casualties reported - but multiple firefighting units are still currently working to put out the blaze.

