PC Harper’s widow wins fight for law change over emergency worker deaths

The widow of PC Harper has won her battle to get stronger sentences for those who kill an emergency worker when committing a crime, after her husband Andrew was killed in the line of duty in August 2019.

On the new law change, which has been dubbed Harper’s Law, in a tribute to her late husband, Ms Harper said: “Emergency services workers require extra protection. I know all too well how they are put at risk and into the depths of danger on a regular basis on behalf of society.”