The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn and their son’s alleged killer have reached a ‘resolution’ in a civil claim for damages filed in the US.

US suspect Anne Sacoolas, who is charged with causing 19-year-old Harry’s death by dangerous driving, had been due to give evidence under oath last month as part of the damages claim until a last-minute postponement.

The Dunn family spokesperson, Radd Seiger, said both parties had ‘successfully’ reached an agreement and Harry’s parents would now focus on a pending criminal case.