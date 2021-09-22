The parents of Harry Dunn have reached a "resolution" in a civil claim for damages with the woman alleged to have killed him.

Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was hit by a car driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas in 2019, who later left the country claiming diplomatic immunity.

"We are relieved that a resolution has been found, we are relieved to have got to this point," mother Charlotte Charles said.

"It's been a really hard slog the last couple of years, having both the civil case and the criminal case almost running parallel to one another."