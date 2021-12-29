Harry Reid, former US Senate majority leader, has died aged 82 following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A statement released by family members confirmed Reid, who was also Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (28 December).

Renowned as one of the toughest dealmakers in Washington, he was a member of Congress from1983 to 2017, leading Senate Democrats for 12 of those years.

Currant Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer called Reid “one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met” following his death.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.