Watch live as Harry Reid lies in state in the Capitol rotunda

Members of Congress will honour the life of Harry Reid at a ceremony on Wednesday as he lies in state in the Capitol rotunda.

The former US Senate Majority Leader died last month aged 82, following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

His passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from Democrats, with President Joe Biden suggesting he always "got things done" during his 34-year career in Washington.

"If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades," Mr Biden said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.