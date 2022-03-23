Harry Styles announces third album ‘Harry’s House’ and its release date

Harry Styles has finally announced his third studio album - Harry’s House.

The 28 year old musician last released an album in 2019, the award-winning Fine Line, and his first studio album - the self-titled Harry Styles - came out in 2017.

Now, fans can expect HS3 to release on 20 May, 2022, as Mr Styles himself took to his social media accounts to share a teaser.

His HQ account posted on Twitter: “Harry’s House. May 20th. hstyles.co.uk”

