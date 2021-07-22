Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. The disgraced Hollywood mogul appeared in a wheelchair, wearing a mask and overalls.

He was extradited a day earlier from New York, where he is serving a 23-year jail sentence for similar crimes.

Weinstein faces 11 counts of sexual assault in California relating to alleged incidents with five women. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 140 years.

Numerous allegations against Weinstein in 2017 triggered the #MeToo movement, a global reckoning about sexual harassment and assault.