Swimmers appear to harass pod of dolphins in Hawaii

Drone footage shows a group of swimmers who appear to be harassing a pod of dolphins in Hawaii, local authorities have said.

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) released the clip on Tuesday, 28 March, showing the group swimming close to the marine mammals.

DLNR officials said the 33 swimmers were contacted by enforcement officers whilst in the water and uniformed officers later met them on land where state and federal officials launched a joint investigation.

It is against federal law to swim within 45 metres (50 yards) of spinner dolphins in Hawaii’s nearshore waters.

