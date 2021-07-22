A Republican congressman for North Carolina has vowed to prosecute Dr Fauci if the GOP win back the House of Representatives in 2022.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the youngest member of Congress, told former Trump lawyer Jenner Ellis on Just the Truth that Dr Fauci had “directly lied to Congress” and was “a pawn of the Chinese Communist Party”. There is no evidence to support either statement and the House of Representatives has no power to bring a criminal prosecution.

Mr Cawthorn echoes the narrative of Sen. Rand Paul who clashed with Dr Fauci during his Senate testimony on Tuesday.