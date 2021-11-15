Health Secretary Sajid Javid paid tribute to NHS staff at Liverpool Women’s Hospital who were affected by the explosion outside the building over the weekend.

In the Commons, Mr Javid said: “I would like to take a moment to express my thanks to all of the NHS staff and emergency serves who have responded to the incident. They have shown the utmost professionalism in the most difficult of circumstances.”

The explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been declared a terrorist incident after police confirmed that the cause was a bomb.

