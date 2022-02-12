Soccer AM presenter opens up about heart attack in new NHS campaign

The NHS has launched a campaign to encourage people to dial 999 when they are having early signs of a heart attack.

Backed by celebrities including One Foot In The Grave actor Richard Wilson and Sky Sports presenter Peter Dale (nicknamed Tubes), it tells people to take action if they experience common early symptoms such as sweating, uneasiness and chest tightness.

A poll for the launch found that fewer than half of people knew to dial 999 if they or a loved one experienced the more vague signs of a heart attack.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here