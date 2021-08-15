Haiti earthquake: Heartbreaking moment body of girl is recovered from rubble

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday (14 August) now stands at more than 700, and a state of emergency has been declared in the Caribbean country by Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

In the above video, you can see the awful moment that the body of a young 7-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of a hotel in Les Cayes, in southern Haiti.

The mother of the girl named Esther Daniel, is clearly disconsolate as people try to console her outside of the Hotel Petit Pas just before nightfall.