American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr has clashed with YouTuber Jake Paul at a press conference for the legendary fighter’s match with brother Logan, after Jake took the hat Mayweather was wearing. Paul, who recently knocked out retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren in his third professional fight last month, then proceeded to run away as Mayweather chased after him. The boxer was later seen on his Instagram live stream searching for Paul, shouting: “Where’s that motherf*****? When I catch you, I’m going to kill you.”