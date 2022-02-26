BA cancels all short-haul flights from Heathrow after IT outage

British Airways has cancelled all short-haul flights from Heathrow due to “significant” ongoing technical issues.

All of the flag carrier’s departures of this type from the UK’s busiest airport have been suspended until at least midday, the company said.

Customers due to travel later in the day have been advised to check their flight status on the British Airways website before coming to the airport, as the airline anticipates “further disruption during the day”.

The problem is related to a hardware issue and is not because of a cyber attack, the airline said.

