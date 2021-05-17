As 17 May marks the most comprehensive easing of covid-19 restrictions in England to date, Heathrow traveller Jill Osborne, who is flying to Portugal for both business and pleasure, has revealed she booked the flight a couple of weeks ago, after “throwing caution to the wind”.

Following a 19-week ban on international leisure travel, foreign travel can now resume within a traffic light system.

“It’s all very new, very alien- but it’s worked,” said Osborne when asked about the process.

Travellers are now able to visit 12 countries on the Government’s green list, including Portugal, without isolating upon their return.