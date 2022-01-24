Watch live as Police give updates on Heidelberg shooting

German police and city officials are holding a press conference after a shooting at Heidelberg University left one victim dead and three more injured.

The lone perpetrator, armed with a “long gun”, shot four people inside a lecture hall before turning the weapon on himself, police confirmed earlier.

Heidelberg is a university town located in the southwest of Germany, where around 160,000 people live.

Police are yet to give details of the gunman’s identity, or any immediate indication of his motive.

