Boris Johnson’s care minister Helen Whately has said she “doesn’t know” if under-pressure education secretary Gavin Williamson is racist or incompetent.

The Education Secretary has apologised for a “genuine mistake” after mixing up England footballer Marcus Rashford with England rugby star Maro Itoje in an interview.

Asked on LBC if Mr Williamson was either racist or incompetent, care minister Helen Whately said: “Honestly, I don’t know.”

Mr Williamson’s mistake came amid reports that the PM is considering replacing him at the next reshuffle.