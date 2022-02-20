Helicopter carrying three passengers plunges into water near crowded Miami beach

A helicopter crashed into Miami’s South Beach on Saturday afternoon in close proximity to swimmers

The crash left two injured and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation.

The incident showed a Robinson R44 helicopter plunging into the ocean at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

Authorities confirmed that only two of the three passengers aboard the chopper were injured. After being taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, they were reported to be in a stable condition.

Sign up to our newsletters.