Doorbell cam captures moment helicopter splutters across Philadelphia sky before crash

The terrifying moment a helicopter spluttered across the sky before crashing in Philadelphia has been caught on doorbell camera.

A medical chopper carrying a child patient and three others crash-landed in Delaware County on its way to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

All four people on board are expected to survive in what officials have described as an "absolute miracle".

In shocking footage shared online, the helicopter can be seen spluttering across the sky before flying out of view and crashing in the grounds of a church.

