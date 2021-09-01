Hangars filled with destroyed helicopters, allegedly belonging to the US military, have been seized by Taliban forces after the final western troops fled the country.

U.S military equipment left in Afghanistan has been destroyed or “demilitarized”, the Pentagon confirmed.

Some 70 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles, 27 Humvees, 73 aircraft, an unspecified number of counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) systems, were destroyed or “demilitarized.”

These vehicles and weapons will “never be able to be operated by anyone again,” U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said.The only usable equipment left behind is to help the airport return to civilian operation as soon as possible.