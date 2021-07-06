Customs officials discovered 30 million dollars’ worth of heroin in Thailand – their biggest seizure this year so far.

This video shows authorities demonstrating how the narcotics were hidden in plastic boxes inside paint buckets that were meant to be shipped to Australia before they were found during an inspection on Monday.

The haul consisted of 134 packets of the drug – weighing some 315kg in total – wrapped in plastic bearing a "Double UO Globe" logo. Double UO Globe is a well-known brand of heroin from the Golden Triangle area of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos.