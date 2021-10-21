Terrifying footage shows the moment an HGV truck precariously balances off Bristol harbour cliff after reversing into the river.

The truck was filmed tipping on the edge of the harbour with the driver allegedly being left shaken but not injured by the accident.

The incident occurred just along from the V-Shed Wetherspoons pub on the edge of Millenium Square during filming for a new series at the Floating Harbour.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service have attended the area and has cordoned off the area near the lorry.

