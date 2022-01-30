What changes are being made to the Highway Code?

A major revamp of the Highway Code came into force this weekend amid concern that millions of drivers are unaware of the changes.

The code has been altered to boost protection for cyclists and pedestrians on the roads, meaning those who drive vehicles that can cause the most harm now have more responsibility to avoid collisions.

Meanwhile, cyclists are now being advised to ride in the centre of lanes on quiet roads, in slow traffic and near junctions.

Those on bikes also get priority when going straight at a junction, unless signs state otherwise.

