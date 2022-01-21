Three new updates to the Highway Code will be coming into force this year, encouraging road users to be more “mutually respectful and considerate” to each other.

One of the revisions introduces a road user hierarchy, which will give those who have the potential to cause greater harm - such as drivers of passenger vehicles and cars - more responsibility to protect those around them.

Under new rules, cyclists will be given priority at roundabouts.

But they, as well as horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles, will similarly be obliged to reduce danger to pedestrians.

