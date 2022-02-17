Watch live as Hillary Clinton speaks at New York Democratic Party convention

Hillary Clinton is expected to deliver remarks at the New York Democratic Party’s state convention on Thursday (17 February).

The former presidential candidate is making a comeback speech after she brushed off conspiracy claims that she spied on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Ms Clinton this week called the suggestion “desperate” and a “fake scandal”.

Democrats will gather to hear the former New York Senator speak at the Sheraton in Times Square as they craft the party’s platform and nominate candidates to run for statewide office.

