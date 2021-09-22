Hillary Clinton has received an honorary degree from the University of Oxford.

The former US presidential candidate was awarded an honorary doctorate in civil law at this year's Encaenia ceremony, where all the recipients of honorary degrees were women.

Mrs Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, graduated from Oxford with a doctorate in 2014 and last year, a new women's history professorship was named after the former US secretary of state.

The 73-year-old will also be installed as chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast on Friday.