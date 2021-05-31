An angry hippo was seen chasing a speedboat in Lake Victoria, Kenya on Friday, 28 May.

Dicken Muchena and three of his friends took out a speedboat in an attempt to see if they could spot any of the water-dwelling animals.

Footage shows the group were soon chased off by one of the huge hippos, as it glided through the water in the wake of the speedboat.

"As we were leaving, a huge, agitated hippo appeared from nowhere and charged at us, seemingly with savage motives," Muchena said,

"It was a narrow escape."