Ian Hislop: Public ‘sick of being taken for fools’ over MP sleaze

Ian Hislop has told MPs that the public are “very sick of being taken for fools” over recent Tory sleaze allegations.

The editor of Private Eye clashed with MPs while giving evidence to the Commons’ Standards Committee on Tuesday.

MP Alberto Costa asked Hislop what should be done when a 'hard-working' member of staff asks to accept a hospitality gift.

"Refer [them] to the Prime Minister's excuse that all of his staff are hard-working and they deserve a drink...it's not a very good excuse" Hislop responded, hitting out at Boris Johnson over recent Partygate allegations.

