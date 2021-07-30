A huge fire broke out at St Simon’s church in Glasgow in the early hours of Wednesday morning which caused the roof to collapse on the historic church.

St Simon’s church was the third oldest Catholic church in the Archdiocese of Glasgow and the above footage was captured by local resident Amie Foote, who woke up to the sound of broken glass to take the video.

Upon seeing the church in flames, she commented: “It was like out of a movie. It was awful to see and terrifying to wake up to.”